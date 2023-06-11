WATCH RAILWAY COP SAVES MAN FROM BEING RUN OVER BY SPEEDING TRAIN IN WEST BENGAL

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel averted a tragedy and saved a man at a railway station in West Bengal. The CCTV footage of the incident was posted by RPF India on its Twitter handle. The video shows a man standing on a railway platform. When he saw the train proceeding towards the station, he suddenly gets up and lies down on the track. Lady constable K Sumathi, who witnessed the man, rushed to the track and saved him before the train passes by. Two men present at the platform also came forward to help the constable. The incident took place at Purba Medinipur railway station in West Bengal.

"#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudos to her commitment towards #passengersafety," PRF India tweet reads.