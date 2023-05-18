Mandya (Karnataka): A huge python trying to swallow a baby sheep was captured in Chamanahalli village near Shimsha river of Maddur taluk of Mandya district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. It was captured safely with the help of reptile expert Chamanahalli Ravi. The python was noticed at Chamanahalli village by a farmer Tagadayya who was grazing more than 20 sheep on Wednesday evening. During the time, a huge python, about 14-feet-long and weighing 45 kg, attacked baby sheep and tried to swallow it. At this time, Tagadayya who noticed the snake, screamed loudly to save the sheep.

The python, frightened by the scream, got stuck in the nearby bush. Later, the locals informed the reptile expert Chamanahalli Ravi and called him to the spot. Ravi, who came to the place, captured the reptile after 30 minutes attempt. The curious locals also took photos and selfies with the python. Later, the python was safely released on the banks of the river Shimsha by authorities.