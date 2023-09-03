WATCH PV SINDHU VISITS FAMED GOLDEN TEMPLE PAYS HOMAGE AT SRI DARBAR SAHIB

Amritsar (Punjab): Star shuttler and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday visited the well-known Golden Temple here. The 28-year-old Hyderabad-born Sindhu thanked the Guru by paying obeisance at the Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib Sri Harmandar Sahib.

Sidhu said that it was her first visit to Amritsar and she felt very good after paying obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, the centre of spirituality. She bowed and recited 'Gurbani Kirtan' and also prayed for the well-being of all. The famed Badminton player, who won the Silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was honoured by organizers of Shri Darbar Sahib and the employees of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

She said that the organisers explained to her the importance of the Golden Temple. Meanwhile, she added that she was preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics and tournaments before that. She promised to visit the Golden Temple once again. She also advised youth to exercise regularly and stay healthy.