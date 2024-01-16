WATCH PRACHIN PETHA OF 56 VARIETIES REACHES AYODHYA AHEAD OF RAM MANDIR PRAN PRATISHTHA

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): 'Prachin Petha' of 56 varieties reached Ayodhya from Agra on Tuesday ahead of the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh. The devotees of 'Ram Lalla' were seen raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The 'Prachin Petha' was carried in a mini truck from Agra to Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the 108-feet incense stick reached Ayodhya from Gujarat. The incense stick was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Dasji Maharaj. The grand consecration ceremony is slated for January 22 with a plethora of famous personalities, priests and politicians expected to be in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.