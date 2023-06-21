Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi landed in New York, US on June 20 for a State Visit to the United States of America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi received a rousing reception by Indian diaspora as he landed in New York.

PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, received a rousing welcome on Tuesday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte where he will be staying during his trip to New York. Indian diaspora gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his inaugural state visit to the US. Among them was Minesh C Patel, who was seen flaunting his jacket. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day... We have 26 of these (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today."

Modi will lead the International Yoga Day 2023 event at the headquarters of United Nations in New York. He will be performing Yoga there to mark the observation. Yoga believed to have been initially practiced by sages from time immemorial. It remains as one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. It also enjoys prominence in India's diplomacy.

During his first tenure as PM, he successfully impressed the UN to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day, which many feel as a prestige and honour to the 'Indian culture'. Since then, Modi has been harnessing it as a cultural soft power be it diplomatic out reach or flexing India's rising place in the world.

On June 22, PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the White House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (with ANI inputs)