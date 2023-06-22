WATCH PM MODI ACCORDED CEREMONIAL WELCOME IN WASHINGTON DC

Upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour amidst the drizzling rain. The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase to mark his arrival. PM Modi received a bouquet from two young children and he playfully pulled their cheeks.

PM Modi's Official State visit has moved to its next phase. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden ; address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of Indian diaspora."

After performing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City, PM Modi landed at Joint Base Andrews. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday (local time) hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. PM Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting. (ANI)