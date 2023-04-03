Korba (Chhattisgarh): A graceful peacock dancing in the Lemru forest region of the district has taken over the internet through a video. As per information provided by the Korba forest department officials, the video was shot in the Lemru forest area of the district.

They also informed that the peacock in the video stays among villagers and they have developed a bonding with this male peacock. Completely adjusting to the village environment, the peacock roams freely and the villagers also take care of the bird.

After raining for the whole day, the weather turned pleasant on Monday. On seeing the clear sky with a gentle breeze blowing, the peacock started impromptu dancing. When no one was around, it spread out its colourful plumes, creating a magic of sorts. The peacock dancing on the campus of the forest department became an instant hit among nature lovers.

Besides coal mining and power projects, Korba region in Chhattisgarh is known for its biodiversity. The region is home to most poisonous snakes and other wild animals.