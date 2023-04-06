New Delhi: "You Proved Me Wrong", a veteran craft artist and Padma awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Padma Awards ceremony that was held here yesterday. Padma Awards were conferred on the recipients by President Droupadi Murmu at an awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Bidri craft artist who was standing as the penultimate person in queue of Padma awardees being greeted by the PM Modi picked up a conversation with him which turned out to be a heartwarming moment in the event. The video which was shared widely in the social media has trickled out from one of the organisers who had clearance to shoot videos of the Prime Minister.

"I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I was not given. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government would never give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I express my sincere thanks to you," he said.

Modi patted Quadri's hands and was seen smiling to the remarks before moving on to the next recipient waiting to greet him during the awards ceremony. As the artist was heard interacting with the PM, the Home Minister Amit Shah was seen keenly listening to it with a smile. Before being conferred the Padma award, Quadri walked up to Modi and shook his hands and later accepted the award from the President.

