Nagpur: Yet another incident of a terrifying dog attack on a 6-year-old child playing on the streets of Nagpur has taken social media by storm. The CCTV footage of the incident that happened on Tuesday in the Shivaji Park area in Anmol Nagar under the limits of Wathoda Police Station in Nagpur, is going viral on social media.

In the video, about 7 dogs can be seen attacking a small child playing by himself on the street. The pack of dogs surrounds and drags him as the child struggles to free himself from them. A woman comes to the rescue of the child just in time and shoos the dogs away with stones. The Wathoda police officials have taken cognisance of the matter though the identity of the child has not been confirmed so far. Police officials said the child is severely injured and is currently under treatment at a private hospital in the vicinity.

The video has gained a lot of traction on social media, even as several people have raised concerns about the alarming rate at which these attacks are increasing across several parts of the country, further demanding some measures to solve the problem.