WATCH OVER 300 VARIETIES OF MANGOES DISPLAYED AT MELA IN HARYANA

Panchkula (Haryana): A Mango Mela has been organized by the Haryana Tourism in Pinjore in the Panchkula district of the state. The Mela, which is held every year, is open till Sunday, July 9. Mango growers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and some other states are participating in the festival, displaying over 300 different varieties of mangoes.

Shadab Ali, a mango grower from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, said "Old varieties of mangoes that were vanishing, we have presented them here in a new way. We want to show the people that these varieties were there. People don't know about these varieties. They know about Fazli, Chausa etc., but they are not aware of these old varieties."

Ashok Babu, a visitor from Delhi, said "There are a lot of varieties of mangoes here. If I want to recall the names of mangoes that are displayed here it will be difficult." Visitors are streaming in large numbers at the festival.