WATCH OUTRAGE AFTER UP COP BEATS UP DALIT YOUTH WITH BELT

Badaun: A video showing an Uttar Pradesh cop beating up a man with his belt has gone viral. The incident occurred at Sisaiya village in Bagrain police outpost under Wazirganj police station area of Badaun district. According to sources, the Dalit youth was beaten up by the police outpost in-charge after he approached him with the intention to lodge a complaint. During this, a man present on the spot filmed the incident and made it viral. According to sources, Nandram went to the police station to lodge a complaint against his brother over a family feud. The cop, who was wearing a half pant and a T-shirt suddenly got infuriated, took out his belt and started beating him up. During this, the cop also verbally abused the man. The youth accused the cop of taking bribes from him. The incident has sent ripples across the district. Under criticism after the video became viral, top police officials ordered a departmental inquiry in to the incident.