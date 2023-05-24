WATCH OUTCRY AFTER ATM RELEASES SNAKES

Ramnagar(Uttarakhand): Believe it or not, an ATM kiosk, which is supposed to dish out cash, released snakes instead. The ATM-goers of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district were in for a 'shock' when they saw snakes coming out of kiosks instead of cash when they attempted to withdraw money. The incident spread panic and they ran away.

The ATM of State Bank of India located on Kosi Road in Ramnagar became the centre of attraction for all the wrong reasons. Naresh Dalakoti, the security guard posted at the ATM, told that some people who had come to withdraw money from the ATM on Tuesday evening complained about the bizarre happening.

As soon as a person inserted his ATM card into the machine, a snake appeared at the bottom of the machine. After which the person came out of the ATM in panic and informed the guard about it. The bank closed the ATM for some time. On receiving the information, Chandrasen Kashyap, president of Save the Snake Welfare Society and a snake expert, reached the spot. He spotted 10 snakes inside the ATM kiosk. Later, the reptiles were released into the jungle. In the face of people's anger, bank authorities ordered the closure of the ATM.