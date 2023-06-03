WATCH ODISHA BALASORE TRAIN WRECKS BIRDS EYE VIEW

Balasore (Odisha): Heart-wrenching aerial view of the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore district reveal mangled coaches stacked on top of each and railway tracks that have been completely twisted. The Odisha train accident claimed more than 261 lives leaving more than 900 injured.

The aerial footage was shot on Saturday morning in the aftermath of the tragic incident. The rescue operations which were underway to aid the victims was completed in the morning and efforts are on to restore the strained railway stretch. Once restored, the traffic both passengers and freight will resume.

The incident occurred after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore. The derailed coaches fell on the adjacent rail line and another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided with those coaches and the oncoming train too derailed. A goods train which was also on the adjacent lane was fraught in the accident with derailed coaches stacking on it.

