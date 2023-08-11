Udaipur (Rajasthan): A miniature artist from Rajasthan's Udaipur, Iqbal Sakka, has made the smallest tricolour in the world. He has made the tricolour equal to the size of sand particles and it cannot be viewed through a naked eye. One has to use magnifying glass to view the miniature flag. The Udaipur miniature artist has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, appealing to them to keep the world's tiniest flag at the National Museum in New Delhi for public viewing. Iqbal Sakka has bagged several awards, including the Guinness Book of Word Record, for making the world's smallest holy book of 64 pages wherein he has engraved the religious symbols of Hindus, Christianity, Islam, Sikh and others in the tiny book.

Working tirelessly for the past 45 years, the miniature artist Sakka lost vision in one of his eyes. Thereafter he underwent surgery and now he is able to see with both eyes. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sakka said the size of the national flag is even smaller than the size of sand particles and it is made of gold. It is the world's smallest flag. I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu that this smallest flag should be preserved and kept as an exhibit at the National Museum in New Delhi.