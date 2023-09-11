Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived here on Monday after the conclusion of the G20 Summit under India's presidency the day before. Jugnauth along with his wife and brother-in-law reached Dashashwamedh Ghat and offered prayers for at least 45 minutes. He then went to the Maikarnika Ghat and immersed the ashes of his late father-in-law.

The Mauritius Prime Minister will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers there. Jugnauth and his family boarded a boat to the Manikarnika Ghat where they performed the rituals. Earlier, upon his arrival in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, Jugnauth held a meeting with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.