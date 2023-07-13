WATCH MARRIAGE PROCESSION TAKEN OUT UNDER TARPAULIN SHEET AMID RAINS

Dehradun: A video in which a 'Baraat' was taken out in which 'Baraatis' can be seen dancing to the drum beats. But, it is nothing unusual, normally 'Baraat' is a must in Indian weddings, however, it attracted everybody's attention as 'Baraat' was taken out amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand. It seems the family has no option as they have to stick to the 'muhurat' fixed by the priest.

Normally, the bride and groom enter into wedlock as per the 'muhurat' fixed by a priest. Indians follow the traditions and stick to the timings set by the priest either for taking 'saat pheras', applying 'sindoor' in north India or tying the nuptial knot in south India. Marriage dates are fixed after checking the date of birth of the man and woman. Hence, the rain did not deter the bride and groom families from going ahead with the wedding amid heavy downpour.

Local people were amazed to see the 'Baraat', which was taken out under tarpaulin cover, to prevent 'Baraatis, from being drenched. However, the rain did not stop the 'Baraatis' from dancing to the drum beats. It may be recalled that north India is witnessing incessant rains for the past several days, including Uttarakhand. Due to this, normal life came to a standstill. In that backdrop, taking out a wedding procession in the rain has caught the attention of the people. Therefore, the video went viral on social media and attracting scores of netizens.