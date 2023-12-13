WATCH MAN DID YOGA FOR 2 HRS IN 300 FEET DEEP WELL PRAYS FOR SAFETY RETURNS OF PILGRIMS FROM SABARIMALA

Theni (Tamil Nadu): A video of an elderly person has gained attention of the people on social media. In the video, the man can be seen praying for almost 2 hours in a 300-feet deep well water in Chinnamanur, Theni district for the safely return of pilgrims from Sabarimala.

The man has been identified as Vijayan and he hails from Devaram area near Bodi in the Theni district. He is a spiritualist and has practiced yoga. The action has caught attention of many devotees in the area.

He can be seen floating in the water of the well for devotees, who are fasting and wearing garlands to the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple and Palani Murugan temple, so that they can have 'darshan' without any disturbance and return safely.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court gave the authorities orders to make sure that pilgrims from Sabarimala receive help upon arriving at the shrine and to provide sufficient parking for their cars. The Kerala police were directed to make sure that the rush to the hilltop shrine was under control by the bench consisting of Justices Anil Narendran and G Girish.