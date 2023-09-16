Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A man, who was upset as his wife deserted him, made a vain bid to die by suicide on Saturday by tying his son on his back and climbing the electricity transformer demanding the return of his wife. The man's dramatic move panicked the locals, after which they immediately informed the police. Subsequently, the police arrived at the spot. The police informed that the man's wife had left the house after she fell in love with someone else and decided to move out with him. He called her several times, but to no avail.

Upset with the wife's decision, the man decided to die by suicide, along with his son. On appeals from the police to get down from the pole, the man kept on reiterating his demand. However, after a long persuasion, the police finally convinced the man to come down, along with his son.