WATCH LAMBORGHINI OWNERS CELEBRATE DIAMOND JUBILEE OF REVERED BRAND

Jodhpur: A convoy featuring various Lamborghini models and icons of luxury automobiles, graced the streets of Jodhpur this Friday. The procession marked the Diamond Jubilee of the revered Lamborghini brand, which set its wheels in motion in 1963, precisely six decades ago. Under Giro India 2023, a spectacular caravan of Lamborghinis, embarked on a journey from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer, attracting attention from car enthusiasts and passersby. In an assembly representing the epitome of automotive splendour, 60 Lamborghini owners from across the nation converged in Jodhpur for this remarkable event.

Covering a distance of 265 kilometres, the journey to Jaisalmer is anticipated to take four hours, adhering to a controlled speed due to traffic and varying road conditions. The spotlight of the event falls on Lamborghini's pinnacle of luxury, a car worth a staggering Rs 12 crore, an emblem of the brand's legacy. Since the inception of Lamborghini's maiden supercar, the 350 GT, in 1963, the brand has flourished with a myriad of exemplary models captivating the automotive market.