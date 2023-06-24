WATCH LAKHS OF FISH DIE IN KARNATAKAS GHATAPRABHA RIVER

Belagavi(Karnataka): The arrival of the Monsoon has been delayed in Karnataka. As a result, the rivers in the Belagavi region of north Karnataka have dried up. As a result, aquatic life, people, and cattle are facing immense difficulties. Due to a lack of rain, the Ghataprabha river has completely dried up in the Belagavi region of north Karnataka.

Lakhs of fish have died in the Ghataprabha river as there is no water inside it. The dead fish were lying in the Ghataprabha river near Nallanatti, Balobala, and Biranagatti villages of Gokak tehsil. Various types of fish, including a few large ones have died.

Villagers have complained of a foul smell emanating from the river area. The fear of spreading diseases has started in the riverside villages. Villagers are worried that if the rain does not come, the situation is likely to worsen. They have appealed to the local authorities to clean the area.