WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR AND HER RUMOURED BOYFRIEND SHIKHAR PAHARIYA OFFER PRAYERS AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The duo participated in the Bhasma Aarti and performed special pooja rituals. Appropriately dressed for the occasion, Janhvi was seen wearing a pink saree and Shikhar donning a white kurta. A temple priest bestowed his blessings upon her by gifting a photograph of Baba Mahakal. Although Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together on multiple occasions, neither of them has confirmed nor denied their relationship. Moving on to Janhvi's professional life, she will soon be seen in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi, alongside actor RajKummar Rao. This project marks their second collaboration following Roohi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film introduces Janhvi and RajKummar's characters as a married couple. Additionally, Janhvi has also been cast in the pan-India movie Devara, which also features Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.