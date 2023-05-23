WATCH INDIANS CELEBRATE AT MELBOURNE AIRPORT AS PM MODI ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA

Melbourne Airport: Indians who were on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Sydney danced at the Melbourne airport. They wore a tricolour turban while carrying the Indian flag and even beat the 'dhol' (drum). They clicked pictures with banners welcoming PM Modi in Australia.

PM Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese on Tuesday. During his visit to Australia, the Prime Minister will also participate in an Indian community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi reached Australia on Monday in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. Modi is visiting Australia from May 22 to 24. Amid China's aggressive behaviour in the region and its efforts to expand its influence, Albanese said Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (PTI)