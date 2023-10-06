The fragrances sealed within these bottles are rapidly expanding their presence in global markets.

According to estimates, the Indian perfume and fragrance market is expected to reach 5.2 billion dollars by 2027, considering its current annual growth rate of 12 percent.

The government is actively working to standardise fragrance products to boost exports and enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the global market.

Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), says, "Fragrance is one of our very important focus areas in which we develop standards. The standards are developed through the technical committees. These comprise all the stakeholders having various interests and all those people contribute to developing standards."

One of the challenges faced by regulators is achieving consensus among various stakeholders when establishing standards for fragrance products.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has developed 63 product standards for the fragrances and flavours sector.

BIS Senior Scientist Meena Passi says , "Whenever we are making standards we are taking care that it is accepted all over the world and should take care of the manufacturing capability of our manufacturers and should protect them and also when we are exporting. We have an IS 47 part two and we are trying to enlist chemicals that are not permitted by many organisations abroad."

The fragrance industry is a flourishing sector with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

The global fragrance industry is estimated to be worth 24.1 billion dollars, with India's share only being 500 million dollars.