A demonstration was conducted at the Air Force Station in Jammu, showcasing the Indian Air Force's helicopter unit's remarkable capabilities in rescuing and providing aid during times of crisis.

Relief operations were carried out by the Indian Air Force in Himachal Pradesh during the floods that ravaged the state during the months of July and August.

Wing Commander Irfan Jarial, Commanding Officer, Helicopter Unit Jammu said, "We carried out disaster relief operation in Himachal Pradesh in two different districts one was Kangra and one was Mandi. Kangra was totally flooded in which the people were stuck in houses and rooftops in small small islands. They were evacuated from there. Airforce evacuated 1,400 people from there in the span of three days. All these people were at the brink of drowning or starving."

The demonstration began with a briefing by the IAF personnel, who explained the importance of disaster relief operations and the integral role helicopters play in such situations.

They emphasized the speed, agility, and versatility of helicopters in reaching remote and inaccessible areas, which often play a crucial role in saving lives.

Irfan said, "At times, when we do rescue operations, the aircraft cannot land as there can be water, wire, or jungle. In that case we do a winch down of the commando, he uses harness to secure himself the we push him upwards. In Kangra, we have rescued people starting from a three year old girl to a 90 year old women. We use a cradle and make them sit inside and then we pull them off."

The event highlighted the Air Force's continuous efforts to improve their disaster relief capabilities, ensuring they remain at the forefront of any rescue and relief mission.

It also served as a reminder of the Indian Air Force's commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of the people.