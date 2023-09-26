WATCH INDIA AND AUSTRALIA ARRIVE IN RAJKOT FOR SERIES FINALE

Rajkot(Gujarat): India and Australia are set to play each other at Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) here in the third and final fixture of the ongoing ODI series on Wednesday. Both the teams reached Rajkot for the contest on Tuesday and were welcomed in a grand style in their respective hotels where they are residing.

The members of Indian and Australian team were welcomed with garlands and a traditional Gujarati dance performance. Both teams received a warm welcome after their arrival here.

The Indian team's stay has been managed at Sayaji Hotel situated on the Kalawad Road while the Aussies are staying in Fortune Hotel located 150 feet off the ring road. While the match will commence at 1:30 PM, the spectators are going to be allowed entry into the stadium from noon. Notably, the metrological department has predicted rain on the match day. The fixture will be a dead rubber as India have already won the series by 2-0 having won the the first two games in Mohali and Indore.