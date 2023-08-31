WATCH HOTELS IN DELHI PREPARE TO HOST HIGH PROFILE G20 DELEGATES

New Delhi: Delhi is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the distinguished delegates for the G20 summit in September. From US President Joe Biden to Rishi Sunak, high-profile guests from different countries are coming to India for the G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10.

These guests would be staying at different hotels, such as Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, Claridges Hotel, and Le Meridien. Hotels are busy making arrangements to serve high-profile guests who are the most influential figures in the world.

Vineet Vadhera, Director, of Food and Beverage, Le Meridien, said, "We have been planning it for months to come. Right from getting the hotel decked up and right from the food and beverage we are on our A game. We have devised a menu which we are running for the whole month till 12th September where we take dishes from all parts of India, down South, far east and northern India. We are doing it in all our restaurants."

The two-day summit will be attended by representatives from the 20 member nations, along with guest nations, engaging in crucial discussions on global economic affairs.