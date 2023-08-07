WATCH HORRIFIC ROAD MISHAP AS CONTAINER HITS BIKE AND DIVIDER OVERTURNS

Adilabad (Telangana): Three people survived a road accident in Gudihatnoor mandal of Adilabad district. According to the police and locals, the container was going from Hyderabad to Nagpur when Jangu Krishna and Santhosh from Chincholi of Neradigonda mandal went to Waghapur of Mavala mandal to attend the last rites and were returning on their two-wheeler when the accident took place.

According to the police, the speeding container driver noticed the bike and swerved the vehicle and as a result, the container hit the divider and overturned. The driver Rashid Khan sustained serious injuries while the cleaner Abid Khan sustained minor injuries. They were shited to RIMS Hospital. The two-wheeler riders fell and escaped with minor injuries. The police said that they registered a case and are investigating.