Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A goods train engine moved without a loco pilot in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan for 2 km. The incident took place at the Suratgarh Thermal Plant. Fortunately, no major accident took place. Allegations were levelled against the railway staff for their negligence after the incident. This incident took place at the Thermal Power Plant of Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Sunday. INTUC leader Shyam Sundar Sharma blamed the railway staff for the incident. He further stated that the engine arrived to pick up the empty coal rake from Tippler number three.

The loco pilot posted in the supercritical unit stopped the engine by climbing onto the engine when it reached the super-critical unit from the sub-critical unit. A major accident was averted as the track was empty. INTUC leader Shyam Sundar Sharma demanded action against the contracting firm. Meanwhile, the thermal administration has launched a probe into the incident.

