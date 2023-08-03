WATCH GIRL FALLS FROM MOVING TRAIN BOYFRIEND SUFFERS INJURIES WHILE RESCUING

Chennai: A shocking incident was captured on CCTV on Wednesday where a 24-year-old woman, Karunya, hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, suffered severe injuries after falling from a moving train at Chennai Central railway station. Karunya, an IT professional working in Chengalpattu, was going on a leisure trip to Kerala, along with her friends.

Before the train's departure, Karunya was engaged in a conversation with her boyfriend, Rajesh. As the Thiruvananthapuram Express set into motion, both rushed to board the train and Karunya lost her footing and tumbled down the stairs, and fell between the moving train and the platform. In an attempt to save her, Rajesh also plummeted from the train.

However, fellow passengers immediately came to the rescue and prevented a potentially more unfortunate incident. An individual managed to rescue Rajesh from being hit by the train, while others rushed to provide help to Karunya as she was dragged along the platform by the moving train. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the site and shifted both victims to a private hospital in an ambulance. The hospital administration confirmed that Karunya suffered fractures to her leg and pelvis while the information about Rajesh's injuries remains undisclosed. The Central Railway police registered a case and are diligently investigating to ascertain the precise cause of this unfortunate accident.