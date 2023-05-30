WATCH GANGA DUSSEHRA BEING CELEBRATED ACROSS NORTH INDIA

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a large number of devotees are gathering at the ghats in Varanasi to offer prayers to Mother Ganga. After bathing at the ghats, devotees are also visiting Baba Srikashi Vishwanath Dham to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Various ghats in Varanasi will witness Maha-aarti, cultural programs, and special prayers dedicated to Mother Ganga on this auspicious occasion.

In Prayagraj, devotees are also arriving in large numbers to take a dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Today is a very special day because Prayagraj is the king of all the Pilgrimage spots. Ganga ji came to this earth on the same day, Gopal, a priest.

"We have come to bathe in the Ganges. Today is the descent day of Maa Ganga. That's why today has special significance. Bathing in the Ganges on this day brings a lot of merit," Vijay Shree, a devotee. In Haridwar, a large number of devotees are taking a dip at the Har Ki Pauri and offering prayers to the holy Ganges. The Ganges is believed to have descended on earth on this day.

It is considered auspicious and virtuous to donate items like sattu - flour made from Bengal gram, terracotta pitchers, and fans on Ganga Dussehra. (PTI)