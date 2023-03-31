Doddaballapur: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car was searched by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission at the checkpost while he was on his way to a temple here to pay obeisance to the Lord. The Chief Minister's motorcade left Bengaluru on Friday to visit the Ghati Subrahmanya temple situated under Doddaballapur taluk of the state.

When the CM's motorcade arrived at the checkpost, the Flying Squad team, who were deployed there, waved at the CM's car asking the driver to stop the vehicle. The officials then opened the boot space of the car and checked the belongings kept inside the car. The search was also video-graphed.

In the wake of the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, checkposts have been set up under Doddaballapur taluk to put a check on the transportation of illegal cash and liquor. Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Deputy SP Nagaraju and other Election Commission officials were present at the spot during the inspection of the CM's car.