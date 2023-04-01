Korba (Chhattisgarh): People while picking mahua fruits, ran away from the spot after noticing a 10 to 11 feet long King Cobra slithering across the forest. On receiving the information, forest department officials, along with a snake rescuer, rushed to the spot. A large number of curious onlookers assembled at the spot. Before rescuing the venomous snake King Cobra, the officials from the forest department dispersed the crowd.

Snake rescuer Jitendra Sarathi then fastened his belt to catch the 11-feet long King Cobra. After successfully rescuing the snake, the deadly reptile was released into the forest. Villagers heaved a sigh of relief as the snake was caught and released into the forest. Rescuer Jitendra Sarathi said, "King Cobra is also known as 'Pahar Chitti' in the local parlance. The length of the venomous snake could go up to 20 to 21 feet. This species of snake is rare and usually found in the Southeast Asia region, including India. It is one of the most deadly snakes in the world."

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Korba division Arvind PM while appealing to the people, said, "The Korba region in Chhattisgarh is rich in biodiversity. It is the forest department's responsibility to protect the flora and fauna of Korba jungles. Rare species like King Cobra plays an important role in maintaining our food chain. Hence, such creatures should always be protected."