Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Elephants at MR Palayam camp near Trichy in Tamil Nadu were seen enjoying a cool splash to beat the summer heat. A herd of elephants under the guidance of mahouts was taken to a small pond. The wild animals after taking water in their trunk were spraying on their bodies. It was a fun-filled environment for these wild pachyderms.

A baby elephant was also seen squatting in the pond. While some of these elephants were given showers from the overhead piped water supply and the scene looked like elephants were standing in the middle of the forest when it was raining. Forest officer Sathish and his team members were supervising the operation. They were ensuring complete care of elephants to beat the summer heat. After a bath, elephants were offered food in abundance like watermelon, bananas, freshly cut corn, banana flowers, green and leafy vegetables were all lined up for them.