WATCH ELEPHANT ENTERS DM OFFICE AND COURT PREMISES IN HARIDWAR

Uttarakhand: An elephant came out of the forest and reached the residential area of Haridwar on Wednesday, causing a stir in the city. The elephant reached the Collectorate Court premises of Haridwar. It passed through the District Magistrate's office and reached the main gate of the court and opened the main gate of the Court. A large number of people reached the court to see the elephant.

After receiving the information, the Forest Department team reached the spot and chased the elephant towards the forest. Forest Range Officer Shailendra Negi said, "We received the information about the elephant coming near the Consumer Court. A team was sent to the spot. After some time the elephant returned back to the forest".