Pune: In a startling event that unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, a bus operated by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was involved in a distressing incident near Vetal Baba Chowk in the city. The bus driver, suspected of being intoxicated, initiated a hazardous sequence of events. Under the influence of alcohol, he engaged the bus with around 50 passengers in reverse gear and veered the vehicle.

During this episode, the driver proceeded to reverse the bus, colliding with several parked cars. The entire occurrence was captured on a mobile camera, vividly illustrating the driver's reckless behaviour. Amid this, passengers inside the bus were seen screaming frantically. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of this incident. The driver in question, identified as Nilesh Sawant, now faces legal action, with a case filed against him at the Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune.