WATCH DEER EATING SNAKE SHOCKS NETIZENS

The universe has many mysterious secrets within it. A herbivorous animal eating a snake is a glaring example of it. A video of a deer eating a snake went viral on social media. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. He often posts amazing wildlife videos on his social media handle.

In the video, a deer was seen standing calmly on the roadside in a forest area and chewing a snake. The man recording the video was heard asking, "Is it eating a snake"? Sharing the video, Susanta Nanda captioned, "Cameras are helping us understand nature better. Yes. herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times."

A user commented, "Nature is full of incredible and sometimes unexpected interactions, and this video showcases one such instance. It serves as a reminder of the vast diversity of animal behaviour and the unique ways in which different species adapt to survive."

Another user commented, "Certainly. Goes on to suggest that there is no such thing as a ‘rule of nature’ instead, there are patterns and there is no such thing as ‘balance of nature’ instead there is evolution."

"That was a startling discovery, which puts a question mark on the herbivorous and carnivorous nature of animals," a third user wrote. A fourth user wrote, "Herbivores sometimes eat bones or meat to meet their mineral requirement. They will eat meat and chew on carcasses if get an opportunity. Camels are seen eating snakes. Horses, hippos, giraffes, deers and zebras are also seen eating birds or scavenging."