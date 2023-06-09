Alwar(Rajasthan): The video of a tiger calf walking on the wall of a house in Chetan Enclave Colony near Bhurasiddha forest that falls in the Sariska buffer zone in Alwar has spread panic among people and alarmed the forest officials.

According to sources, the movements of two tigers and their calves were noticed in the Kila buffer zone close to Sariska earlier. It is believed that the calf spotted in the CCTV camera is one of two cubs living in Bhurasiddha forest. Forest department officials took note of the visulas and reached the spot.

After the video went viral, people are feeling unsafe and scared to step out of their homes. However, the forest department came into action after the video went viral. In the past, there have been incidents of tigers and leopards intruding into densely populated areas. Tigers were seen drinking water several times in areas leading to Bala Fort.