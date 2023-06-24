WATCH CROCODILE RESCUED FROM VADODARA AMID RAINS

Vadodara (Gujarat): A 12-foot giant crocodile was seen in Sukhilpura village in Vadodara district in the wee hours of Saturday. The crocodile was rescued by the wildlife rescue team and officials of the forest department after much effort in the rains. It was brought to the rescue centre of the forest department.

Arvindbhai Pawar, president of the Wildlife Rescue Team Trust, said that they received a call at around 3 am, about the crocodile coming on the road. "Upon receiving information, our volunteers along with officials of the forest department reached the village. We saw the crocodile near the house of a shepherd," he said.

According to Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Kiran Singh Rajput, the reptile was rescued after efforts of 30 minutes. He said that the crocodile will be examined by a veterinary doctor, after which it will be once again released in the Vishwamitri river. Usually, in the Monsoon, crocodiles sometimes come out from the Vishwamitri river.