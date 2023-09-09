Mancherial (Telangana): In a heart-wrenching video a group of half a dozen cows were seen comforting an injured bovine lying motionless by the roadside. The animal sustained injuries as two legs were fractured in the accident. People captured the scene on their mobile phones and shared it on social media.

Two bovines were hit by a speeding vehicle in Mandamarri town in Mancherail district of Telangana on Saturday morning. A youth after seeing the wretched condition of the injured cows dialed a toll number 1962. But there was no response. One of the injured bovines later died and was taken away by the municipal staffers. A group of half a dozen cows were seen caressing the injured bovine. This scene moved everyone present at the spot. Stray animals roaming on roads often get hit by speeding vehicles, leaving them seriously injured, crippled, or killed.