Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former national president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi was in Jaipur to felicitate meritorious college-going girl students. Rahul Gandhi after distributing Scootys to meritorious female students of Maharani College, which is the largest women's college in the state, took a Scooty ride with one of the female students to attend the party-related events lined up for the day at Mansarovar.

In a video clip shared on social media, the Congress leader was seen pillion riding the Scooty. He was wearing a helmet also. The female student, who was riding the scooter, was jubilant to offer a ride to the former national president of the Congress party. The security personnel were also seen escorting Rahul Gandhi, riding on other two-wheelers.

After visiting Maharani Women's College and distributing Scootys among the meritorious female students at the college library, Rahul Gandhi left for Mansarovar riding on a scooter as a pillion. The Congress leader laid the foundation stone of the party's new office and thereafter addressed the party workers' meeting. He also inaugurated the Gandhi Vatika on the occasion. The security personnel was also seen accompanying the Congress leader's entourage on the main Tonk Road of the city.