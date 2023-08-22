Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): The rake of a moving goods train separated into two parts due to the snapping of the coupling in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday morning. The coal-laden goods train was on its way to Robertsganj from Mirzapur. Although, there was no casualty or damage after the freak accident. All of a sudden, a coupling of the goods train transporting coal broke, which resulted in the separation of five wagons of the freight train. The five wagons after delinking from the rake kept on running on the tracks without an engine for about 700 metres.

The guard of the freight train alerted the loco pilot through a walkie-talkie about the decoupling of the five wagons from the rake. By the time the message was relayed to the driver, the separated rake had covered a distance of seven hundred metres. Again, the separated rake was shunted back and attached to the five wagons.

The accident happened near Kekrahi in the Karma police station area of the district at around 8 am on Tuesday. Some of the eyewitnesses said that people rushed out of their homes after hearing a sound in the area when the goods train separated into two parts. It took almost two hours for the goods train to resume its onward journey.