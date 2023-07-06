WATCH CHOPPER SHOWERING FLOWER PETALS ON DEVOTEES IN HARIDWARS HAR KI PAURI

Haridwar: Scores of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) thronged the banks of the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri to take a holy dip in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday. A chopper was showering flower petals on the devotees when they were taking a holy dip. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had given instructions to officials to shower flowers on the Kanwariyas visiting the Har Ki Pauri to take a holy bath as well as attending the religious congregation. The crowd was cheering after seeing the helicopter dropping flower petals on the devotees.

The Haridwar administration had made special arrangements for the occasion. During the event, Uttarakhand Additional Director Director (Law and Order) V Murugesan, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh and other senior officials were also present. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said, "As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, a chopper was pressed into service to shower flowers on devotees undertaking the Kanwar Yatra and visiting the Har Kai Pauri. In the first phase, the helicopter came from the Narsan side, Roorkee, and the second time, the chopper dropped flowers on devotees from the Har Kai Pauri side. This was being done to encourage devotees to undertake the Kanwar Yatra in future also."