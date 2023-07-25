WATCH CHILDREN BECAME UNINTENDED VICTIMS OF THE ONGOING CONFLICT IN MANIPUR

Imphal (Manipur): Amid the ongoing fight between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, thousands of children have become unintended victims of the conflict. The Lamsang Praja Higher Secondary School in Imphal West, which is now serving as a relief camp, houses dozens of children from different villages.

Fear of violence between the warring communities has led parents of these children to work as so-called 'village defence volunteers' while the children at the relief camp miss their families and homes.

Valleyrose, a child from Phayen village said, "My parents are still in the village. My father is working to protect the village, and my mother is working as a Meira Paibi."

A Phayeng Kharang Kunou Village student, Eliza said, "Not only parents, but I also miss my village, I miss my home and all my friends there. I am living here, but I cannot sleep. Nor can I eat, because I am thinking about them. My brother is also there with my mother and father while I am here with my two sisters."

The relief camp is home to children between 6 months to 5 years old. Volunteers from neighbouring villages have been taking care of the children. Sorokhaibam Rakesh Singh, President of Lamsang Praja Higher Secondary School Relief Camp said, "I am looking after the relief camp with the help of volunteers. Local people who became volunteers are also handling and looking after the relief camp."

Parents of the children at the relief camp also expressed their fear and helplessness in the situation. Ningthoujam Ingocha Singh, Eliza's father said, "Here there are many problems. Every day Kuki militants shoot here, that's why I sent my two daughters and one son in the Lamsang relief camp." Precila, Valleyrose's mother while remembering her children said that it's been three months since she has not seen the face of her children.

The ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in more than 140 lives lost since the conflict erupted in May this year.