WATCH CAT JOINS RAMADAN PRAYER IN ALGERIA

Hyderabad: A cat was seen joining an Imam in the nightly special prayers of Ramadan in an Algerian province, a video shared by the Sheikh showed. The official page of Sheikh Walid Mehsas shared a cat climbing onto Imam while the latter was offering the nightly special prayers of Taraweeh.

"Even the animals are humbled by the recitation of the holy quraan. Watch a cat how it climbs over the shoulder of the leader of prayers," the post from Sheikh Walid Mehsas read. Though some netizens took offence to the cat as disrupting Ramadan prayers, the undaunted Imam in the video did not discourage the cat while he continued to get on with the prayers as usual despite the 'hindrance'.

In the video, the cat was seen wandering around the prayer area of Imam who leads the congregation as prayers are being recited. It then rubs itself on the Imam andIt was seen rubbing around the legs of the Imam who was in the middle of the prayers. After rubbing around his legs, the cat was looking for ways to jump on to him by holding his dress.

In a split, it comes in front of him and leaps onto him. Without losing his calm, the Imam helps the cat on his hands and tries to hold it on his arms. However, it just climbs over his shoulders. There it was seen spending a few seconds before leaving the Imam to wander the mosque.

According to the local media reports, the video was believed to have been taken from April 3 from Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque in the Algerian province of Bordj Bou Arreridj and the same was uploaded in the official official page of the Sheikh.

