WATCH BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS KANGANA RANAUT SEEKS BLESSINGS OF RAM LALA IN AYODHYA

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut was in Ayodhya on Thursday to seek blessings from Ram Lala for the success of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. The entourage of the Bollywood actress entered the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex from the VIP gate number 11. The priest of the temple accorded her a warm welcome. Kangana offered prayers to Lord Shri Ram and also moved around to see the under-construction Ram temple. Speaking to reporters, Kangana said, "After 600 years of struggle, the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple is moving at a fast pace. I salute to people for making sacrifices for the construction of the magnificent temple. Several Hindus and Kar Sevaks (volunteers) laid down their lives for the construction of the temple. The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath played an important role. Both leaders fought for the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya. Their efforts were praiseworthy."