WATCH BIKE RIDER CRITICAL TWO STUDENTS HURT IN RAICHUR MISHAP

Raichur: The video of a car, which hit a bike resulting in critical injuries of a man, who was riding the two-wheeler and two students, who were going to school in Raichur, surfaced. The incident took place on July 18 near Sri Raghavendra Petrol Station on Station Road in the city. The bike rider suffered critical injuries, while the other two female students suffered minor wounds.

The bike rider was identified as Shivraj Patil, a resident of Raichur's Kulasumbi Barangay. Inured girls, Jyoti and Shivamangala, both students, are from Manavi taluk. The accident occurred when a speeding car coming from the railway station collided with the bike while Shivraj was turning the bike near the petrol station from Dr. BR Ambedkar Circle. The students, who were walking on the road and going to school, were injured. The footage of the accident was captured on a CCTV camera. A case has been registered at Raichur Traffic Police Station. Police seized the car and are investigating the case.