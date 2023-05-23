WATCH AUSTRALIAN SUPER CEO SAYS IMPRESSED WITH PM MODI

Melbourne: CEO of Australian Super Paul Schroder on Tuesday met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney, Australia. While talking to the media, Schroder said Modi "is a very impressive person who understands business which is very encouraging".

"I had the most impressive meeting with Prime Minster (Narendra Modi)," Schroder said, adding, "Prime Minister talked about his dreams for India and it is epic." Modi also met business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney and called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.

Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. He is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government. Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart and Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest. (PTI)