Audi, the German luxury automobile manufacturer, has introduced its latest electric marvel, the Audi Q8 e-tron, to the Indian market, setting a new benchmark for sustainable luxury SUVs. Audi has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of design and technology.

Price range- Their latest addition to the electrified family is set to be launched on August 18 and is expected to be priced between Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore. The Q8 e-tron comes in two variants with different body styles – Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback with a crossover look.

Performance, driving range- The Audi Q8 e-tron boasts an advanced electric powertrain. It is equipped with a bigger battery of 114 kWh compared to the 95 kWh of the previous Audi e-tron, the Q8 e-tron delivers over 100 km more in range including a range of 582 km on a single charge while that of the Q8 e-tron Sportback is 600 km.

It has an electrical power output of 300 kW that comes in handy during instantaneous acceleration. Featuring Audi’s e-quattro electric four-wheel drive technology with three drive modes – auto, dynamic and off-road – the Q8 e-tron is as grand on the highways as it is capable off the roads.

The two charging slots on either side near the front doors make it easier to park and charge without worrying about which side of the vehicle is the charging dock. These slots have both AC and DC charging points allowing normal charge and fast charge from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes.

Luxury- Stepping inside the Q8 e-tron crafted with premium features like the virtual cockpit, massage feature and ventilation for front seats that are power adjustable with memory function; 4-zone air conditioner with air ioniser and aromatisation, and electric sunroof, Q8 e-tron lives up to its billing as a top end luxury SUV.

Both the front and rear seats have ample space giving a roomy feel to the vehicle. It is amplified further by its large boot space. It comes with Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound featuring 16 speakers.

Safety- It has a new front fascia with Audi’s 2D logo featuring the iconic four rings right on top of the grille with an LED light running on the upper side giving it a floating look. The rear looks familiar with Audi’s modern design featuring connected LED rear lights even as the ‘e-tron’ insignia at the centre of the bumper serves as a differentiator.

The Audi Q8 e-tron features cruise control with speed limiter, function and lane departure warning making driving the car enjoyable and comfortable.

For an SUV of its size, the Q8 e-tron is easy to handle. The electric motor has an instantaneous response to acceleration sans any noise. The sound of silence is the hallmark of its cabin. (PTI)