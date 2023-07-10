Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A Mughal-era mosque in Agra is known as much for its feline residents as for being a place of worship. Thanks to the cat residents, the Sandli Masjid near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal is more popularly known as 'Billio wali masjid'. Worshippers have to share space with scores of cats when they come to the mosque to pray.

Ziauddin, a local resident, said, "This mosque is called Sandali Masjid, Kali Masjid or 'Billio wali masjid'. At least 40-50 cats always live here. People come here often and believe that their wishes will be fulfilled. Some people give these cats milk, some give them meat and some feed them liver. That is how it has been going on."

Locals and historians claim the mosque has been home to cats since it was first built. Nizamuddin, the caretaker of the mosque said, "The cats have been here for quite some time. I have been serving in this mosque for 25 years. These cats have been there from before I started serving here." Raj Kishore Raje, a historian, said, "The mosque was near the mausoleum built for Shah Jahan's wife, during his rule. The mausoleum was built roughly around the same time the Taj Mahal was built. People pray in the mosque even today. There are cats who live there."

The upkeep of the cats is a responsibility shared by the caretaker of the mosque and the people who come here to pray. At any time, there are at least 80 cats within the premises.