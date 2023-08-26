WATCH ACTRESS PARINEETI CHOPRA AAP LEADER RAGHAV CHADHA OFFER PRAYERS AT MAHAKAAL TEMPLE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Actress Parineeti Chopra, her beau and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were in Ujjain on Saturday to pay obeisance to the Lord at Mahakaleshwar temple. In a video, the celebrity couple was seen offering prayers to the Lord amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests.

The worship of Lord Shiva during the holy month of 'Shravan' has a special significance. Lakhs of devotees were thronging the Mahakaal temple to seek blessings from the Lord. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha performed puja while sitting at the Nandi hall because entry to the sanctum-sanctorum has been banned for devotees. After performing the puja, they left for Indore.